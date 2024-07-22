Ryan Arnold Exits Chicago’s 93XRT After 11 Years

Chicago air talent Ryan Arnold is stepping down at Audacy’s 93XRT (WXRT) after his full-time afternoon slot was cut this past spring. Arnold had been with the station for eleven years. He will now focus on his media communications firm DeSoto and State.

Arnold cited his transition to a part-time role without a fixed schedule as his reason for leaving. In March, Andy Chanley left Los Angeles public broadcaster KCSN to join WXRT as Music Director and afternoon drive host.

Before his time at WXRT, Arnold worked at Hubbard Broadcasting’s WDRV for three years. He also has experience in marketing at Entercom Madison, WI.

Arnold shared, “I literally grew up at WXRT. The highlight of my career has been my lifelong relationship with WXRT, a connection that began when my mother started at the station in 1984,” adding, “It has been a privilege to work at such an iconic station. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our listeners, share experiences with them and spread the love of music.”