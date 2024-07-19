Free Webinar: Matt Sunshine Transforms Your Sales Strategy

Are you ready to elevate your sales team to new heights? Join us for an exclusive, free webinar presented by the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit that promises to transform your management approach and boost your sales performance!

Help Your Salespeople Maximize Their Sales Performance: A Live Webinar with Matt Sunshine and Cameron Coats

Dive into the art of sales management with The Center for Sales Strategy Managing Partner Matt Sunshine and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats. Designed specifically for managers, this 30-minute session will explore effective strategies to enhance your team’s productivity and drive results.

Join us for the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW!

Webinar Highlights:

Mastering the Weekly 1-on-1: Learn the key components of impactful individual meetings.

Field Day Fundamentals: Discover how to make the most out of your time in the field with your sellers.

Feedback that Fuels Growth: Gain insights into giving feedback that motivates and inspires.

Coaching vs. Training: Understand the critical differences and identify the right approach for various situations.

Matt Sunshine is recognized for his expertise in growing sales organizations and developing top sales talent, specializing in sales process, lead generation, inbound marketing, and digital marketing. He is a frequent contributor to Inc., Sales and Marketing Management, Sales Hacker, and Entrepreneur. Sunshine has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the “20 Speakers You Shouldn’t Miss the Opportunity to See.”

Take a peek at the Radio Masters Sales Summit itinerary here.

Don't miss this opportunity to refine your skills and help your salespeople thrive. Transform your sales approach and achieve mastery in sales management!