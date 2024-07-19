Navigating Three Audio Consumer Preference Changes In 2024

After revealing that human voices outrank AI-generated voices in trustworthiness, Audacy is giving more audio audience insights found during its 2024 Innovation Tracker. The report highlights the role of sustainability, the integration of AI, and the power of nostalgia in influencing consumer choices and preferences.

First, the increasing concern for climate change is driving a shift towards sustainability, especially among younger demographics such as Gen Z and millennials. This group is actively seeking out eco-friendly products and brands with a low carbon footprint. Podcast listeners are particularly tuned into sustainability; over a third choose sustainably produced products, and they highly value recommendations from their trusted podcast hosts.

Second, the proliferation of AI chatbots like ChatGPT has revolutionized information gathering. More than half of audio consumers have engaged with AI tools, with a significant portion using them frequently for practical inquiries related to work, education, and financial transactions.

Finally, nostalgia continues to wield significant influence across all age groups. Three-quarters of all listeners enjoy music from past decades, and this isn’t just limited to older adults – 60% of Gen Z and young millennials are also enjoying older music across genres.

For brands looking to engage these diverse groups, understanding their unique preferences and priorities is crucial. Audio platforms offer the reach to connect with these diverse audiences, providing opportunities for tailored content that resonates. Whether it’s through podcasts that align with environmental values or radio shows that blend classic hits with modern discussions, the opportunity to forge meaningful connections is out there.