Brian Lesser Returns to GroupM as New Global CEO

WPP has announced the appointment of Brian Lesser as the new Global CEO of GroupM, the world’s largest media buying agency. This marks Lesser’s return to GroupM, where he led the agency’s North American arm between 2015 and 2017.

He rejoins the company from his recent position as CEO and Chairman of InfoSum, after previously spearheading innovations at AT&T Advertising & Analytics. Lesser founded Xaxis, a cornerstone in GroupM’s media performance organization, GroupM Nexus.

Lesser succeeds Christian Juhl, who spent five years at GroupM’s global helm after leading digital media agency Essence. Under his leadership, GroupM aligned its services around three media agency brands and expanded data and technology services through GroupM Nexus and Choreograph. Juhl will transition to a new role within WPP as President of Corporate Development.

WPP CEO Mark Read said, “Brian is one of the industry’s most highly regarded executives with a track record of success in data- and technology-driven marketing. GroupM, its agencies, and its brilliant people are in many respects the engine of WPP. Brian not only knows GroupM inside-out, but also has a strong vision for the future of the business. We are delighted to welcome him back to WPP.”

Lesser commented, “WPP and GroupM are special organizations to me. I have experienced first-hand the culture of innovation and collaboration that leads to exceptional work for advertisers. I am thrilled to be rejoining GroupM as Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to building with my talented colleagues, collaborating with our industry partners, and investing with our fantastic roster of global clients.”

In their massive role, GroupM and WPP have been more bullish on audio as of late. In December, WPP’s 2024 forecast called audio, “An afterthought no longer,” to brands and advertisers around the world.