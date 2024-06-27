Former SiriusXM VP, TuneIn SVP Billy Hartman To Help Frequency

Audio automation and ad management company Frequency is hiring the services of digital audio consultant Billy Hartman to lead business development initiatives. Hartman will collaborate closely with Frequency CEO Pete Jimison to accelerate growth.

With more than two decades of experience in the audio industry, Hartman’s background includes roles as VP of Revenue Partnerships at SiriusXM and Senior Vice President, Head of Global Ad Revenue and Partnerships at TuneIn, where he played a crucial role in relaunching and expanding their audio monetization and multi-channel content business.

Hartman said, “I’ve seen first-hand the challenges and inefficiencies in audio when trying to connect disparate teams, often with different business priorities. Applying traditional systems that are not tailored to the medium is not scalable. Frequency solves audio’s core deficiencies and is integrated with other enterprise platforms for sales, order management, and ad serving.”

“It’s been a lot of fun introducing new teams to the technology and seeing their reaction. Plus, we have new product innovation coming soon that will continue to build value for our partners.”

Frequency CEO Pete Jimison remarked, “Billy is well versed in the industry and acutely aware of the needs and relevant solutions for networks, creators, and agencies, especially as the audio advertising marketplace rapidly evolves. His expertise and proven track record will be a powerful catalyst for our team.”