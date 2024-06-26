Houston Gaither To Lead UMG Nashville Radio Marketing

UMG Nashville has announced the appointment of Houston Gaither as their new Director of Radio Marketing. Gaither will manage both audio and video content for the label’s Promotions department, using his background in radio and music promotion.

The Oklahoma native started in radio at Cox Media Group Tulsa’s K95.5 (KWEN) while in college at Rogers State University. He rose to be Music Director and Assistant Program Director for iHeartMedia Tulsa’s 106.1 The Twister (KTGX) and its Oklahoma City sister station 101.9 The Twister (KTST).

In 2021, Gaither moved to Nashville and took up a position at Sony Music Nashville as Manager of Content, Promotion, & Artist Development before his recent switch to UMG Nashville.

UMG NashvilleEVP & COO Mike Harris said, “We are very excited to have Houston join the UMG Nashville family. His vast radio experience and overall knowledge of the country genre are a perfect fit for the Universal Nashville promotion team.”