‘Maximum Distortion’ Ends After 19 Years on Salt Lake City Radio

After 19 years, a Salt Lake City heavy metal radio staple on KRCL 90.9 is coming to an end. Maximum Distortion, hosted by John Forgach and Cody Dangel, comes as Forgach leaves the community radio station as he moves to the West Coast.

Forgach and Cody D, as they’re known on-air, met in 1999, later starting their weekly show in an overnight time slot before moving it to Wednesdays, 10p to midnight. The duo championed non-mainstream metal and unsigned bands throughout their tenure.

As Maximum Distortion prepares for its final broadcast on June 26, KRCL is shifting Rude Awakening, a punk and ska show hosted by Liz Schulte, into the time slot, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

In turn, Rude Awakening‘s will be replaced in the schedule by a new show titled Nova FM, hosted by former DJ Ma Black, starting July 10. Nova FM will feature multilingual artists from Latin America, enhancing the station’s diverse musical offerings.