Radio Bilingüe Reaches A New ‘Frontera’ With Buffalo Signal

Latino public radio network Radio Bilingüe is expanding into Canada with a new signal in Western New York. Sin Fronteras WNY, in collaboration with Buffalo Toronto Public Media, has launched Radio Bilingüe on 88.7 WBFO-HD3.

With a mix of local shows and sponsors to be announced in the coming months, programming will include a mix of music, news, information, and forums, delivered in Spanish, English, Mixteco, and Triqui. Listeners will be able to stream Radio Bilingüe content through a website, smart speakers, and mobile phones later this summer.

In May, the network named José Martínez Saldaña as the broadcaster’s first new director since Founder and Executive Director Hugo Morales started the group 45 years ago,

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and Sin Fronteras WNY President and Founder Casimiro Rodriguez said, “This is a monumental step forward to bring Hispanic/Latino programming to our growing Hispanic community here in WNY, and we are grateful for the partnership with Buffalo Toronto Public Media.”

“This has been in the works for many years, and I am delighted that it has finally come into fruition. We’ve already got a local talk show program in production and several sponsors signed on. It won’t be long before our local community will hear local voices on the station.”

Buffalo Toronto Public Media CEO Tom Calderone commented, “Similar to our Adaptive Sports initiatives and WBFO’s What’s Next, Radio Bilingüe aligns closely with Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s mission to support communities typically overlooked by traditional media. Through this partnership with Sin Fronteras WNY and the Hispanic Heritage Council, Radio Bilingüe will serve and celebrate our Latino audiences from Southern Ontario to the Southern Tier.”