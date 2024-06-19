SiriusXM Embraces Unified ID 2.0 Programmatic for Pandora

SiriusXM has taken a new step in the world of programmatic audio advertising by implementing Unified ID 2.0 for Pandora. UID2 serves as a replacement for fading traditional identifiers like third-party cookies, favoring user privacy.

This strategy is powered by a collaboration between audio monetization tech firm AdsWizz and demand-side platform The Trade Desk. This partnership enables UID2 integration across Pandora, enhancing the platform’s capabilities for identity-based advertising.

Unified ID 2.0 is a privacy-centric identifier derived from a user’s email address or phone number. Its open-source framework, developed based on the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Project Rearc, supports personalized ad targeting by advertisers and publishers using first-party data, with consumer consent required before creating any unique identifiers.

This system ensures privacy by hashing the identifiers, maintaining user anonymity.

The framework, governed by the IAB Tech Lab, includes numerous partners such as publishers and data providers, but does not have a designated administrator.

SiriusXM’s adoption of UID2 signals a broader shift within the advertising industry towards alternatives to traditional third-party cookies, addressing growing privacy concerns and the need for more effective ad-targeting solutions.