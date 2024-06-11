Los Angeles LGBT Center Gets Lift From iHeart and Paris Hilton

In recognition of Pride Month, iHeartMedia and Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Impact have collaborated to renovate the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The renovation, led by Emmy-winning designer Bobby Berk, revamped the center’s laundry and closet facilities.

The redesigned spaces include new washing and drying machines, a fresh supply of laundry essentials, and new clothing contributions.

This project is part of the broader efforts of Can’t Cancel Pride, a collaborative initiative by iHeartMedia and P&G that combines music and activism to support LGBTQ+ organizations. As the world’s largest LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization, the Los Angeles LGBT Center renovation will support the LGBTQ+ youth who frequent the center.

The makeover and its reveal will be featured in iHeart’s annual Can’t Cancel Pride show, which streams this year on June 12. The special will be carried on iHeartRadio’s platforms, Hulu, and Revry, and will remain accessible throughout Pride Month. In 2023, the event reached over 23 million viewers and listeners.

This event not only celebrates LGBTQ+ contributions to music but also raises funds and increases visibility for organizations like GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, and others.

11:11 Media Impact, a branch of Paris Hilton’s media and lifestyle company, is committed to providing transformative projects and experiences that have a lasting positive impact.