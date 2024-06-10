Charlottesville Radio Group Raises $82K for UVA Health Children’s

Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Radio Group held its first Cares for Kids Radiothon since the COVID pandemic, bringing in $82,091 for UVA Health Children’s. The radiothon aired on Saga’s five stations, including Newsradio WINA-AM and C-Ville Country 92.7 (WCVL).

Funds raised will support critical expansions and programs at UVA Health Children’s, including neonatal and pediatric intensive care, a new neurodevelopmental clinic, and ongoing pediatric cardiology and cancer care.

The radiothon featured heartfelt stories from UVA patients’ families and insights from hospital staff. These stories and the community’s generous participation helped not only in raising funds but also in highlighting the hospital’s significant impact on pediatric healthcare.

Charlottesville Radio Group Operations Manager Paul McDaniel commented, “It’s a small undertaking with a huge impact for the children and families in our community. The fact that every dollar stays local is important to us, as our mission statement is ‘Give where you live.'”

UVA Health Associate Director of Development for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Corporate Philanthropy Erin Chandler expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “Week of Giving, featuring the Cares for Kids Radiothon, is a unique time for families, friends, and our surrounding communities to come together to make a collective impact for the smallest patients at UVA Health.”