Radio Ink has opened nominations for the Best Program Directors in Radio 2024. This prestigious list celebrates the most talented and influential program directors in the industry. Think your PD has what it takes to make the cut? Now’s the time to prove it!

Nominations are open until June 17 at 8p ET/5p PT. Don’t miss this chance to spotlight the leaders who are driving radio’s on-air product forward. Submit your nominations today!

