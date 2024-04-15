What To See At NAB: Monday Sessions For Radio

After a full weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NAB Show 2024 kicks into high gear with a promising Monday agenda of compelling sessions and awards for radio, featuring station transactions, audience analytics, and diversity and inclusion.

NAB Show Welcome and Fireside Chat

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Location: Main Stage

The day begins with NAB President Curtis LeGeyt leading a state of the industry fireside chat with Emmy-winning NewsNation journalist Adrienne Bankert discussing key issues facing the broadcast industry.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will also present an Insight Award to broadcaster, author, and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien, recognizing her contributions to the industry.

Following the discussion and presentation, Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig will take the stage alongside Ameca, an AI-powered humanoid robot, to deliver critical insights into the evolving role of AI in broadcasting.

M&A’s Outlook on TV/Radio

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:20 PM

11:30 AM – 12:20 PM Location: W231-W232: TV and Radio HQ

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann moderates a session on the mergers and acquisitions landscape. Experts will discuss recent trends and provide advice on preparing for successful transactions and transitions in the broadcasting sector.

Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Location: Main Stage

The NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame will honor iconic figures in both radio and television. Longtime Washington, DC radio personality Donnie Simpson will be inducted for his work with WKYS, WPGC, and WMMJ as well as his his philanthropy.

and the television program “America’s Most Wanted” will be inducted for their significant impacts on the industry. Simpson is celebrated for his decades-long influence in radio, while “America’s Most Wanted” has played a crucial role in solving crimes across the country with the help of viewers.

Five of Radio’s Best Stories Today

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Location: W2149 Capitalize Zone Theater

Edison Research Director of Research Laura Ivey will present the latest findings from the company’s Share of Ear data. This session will highlight radio’s enduring strengths, its listenership demographics, including Gen Z, and radio’s pivotal role in automotive listening.

Leadership Insights: Why Top Broadcast Executives Are Staying Committed to DEI

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM Location: W208-W209

In this part of the NAB Diversity Symposium, leading executives will explore the significance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the media landscape. Speakers such as Latino Media Network CEO Sylvia Banderas Coffinet, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, Hearst Television President Michael Hayes, and Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy will share their experiences and strategies for fostering an inclusive industry.

For full coverage on NAB Show 2024 live from Las Vegas and more can’t-miss sessions, follow our Radio Ink daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.