‘Cocktails and Conversation’ Draws A Capacity Crowd At NAB

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Cocktails and Conversation
L to R: Beasley's Heidi Raphael, Xperi's Joe D'Angelo, vCreative's Mary DelGrande, Quu's Steve Newberry, Beasley's Caroline Beasley, Benztown's Dave "Chachi" Denes, Radio Ink's Deborah Parenti, Skyview Networks' Steve Jones, and Jacobs Media's Paul and Fred Jacobs.

It was another high-profile radio affair at the Capitol Grille in Las Vegas for the third annual “Cocktails and Conversation” event during this year’s NAB Show. Hosted by vCreative, Jacobs Media Strategies, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, Xperi, Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR.

This year’s assembly once again hit maximum capacity as radio and audio industry professionals united, ranging from C-suite executives to individual station managers, including NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and this year’s MIW Mildred Carter mentees.

Curtis and Deborah
NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti

Across the street from the Wynn and Encore, attendees gathered for an evening of networking and industry discussions. From artificial intelligence to AM radio, political ad spend, and more, this year marked another opportunity for positivity and candid discussions alongside more lighthearted radio faire and hors d’oeuvres.

Cocktails and Conversation 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here