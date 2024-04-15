‘Cocktails and Conversation’ Draws A Capacity Crowd At NAB

It was another high-profile radio affair at the Capitol Grille in Las Vegas for the third annual “Cocktails and Conversation” event during this year’s NAB Show. Hosted by vCreative, Jacobs Media Strategies, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, Xperi, Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR.

This year’s assembly once again hit maximum capacity as radio and audio industry professionals united, ranging from C-suite executives to individual station managers, including NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and this year’s MIW Mildred Carter mentees.

Across the street from the Wynn and Encore, attendees gathered for an evening of networking and industry discussions. From artificial intelligence to AM radio, political ad spend, and more, this year marked another opportunity for positivity and candid discussions alongside more lighthearted radio faire and hors d’oeuvres.