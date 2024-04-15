Saying All The Things In Sales

(By Loyd Ford) Some sellers say “all the things.” How about a few examples?

“I love it when sellers give me the excuse that they are so busy they didn’t write down their activity,” said no sales manager anywhere.

If you don’t write activity down, it hasn’t happened.

“I love it when sellers say their prospects don’t want to see sellers in person anymore,” said no sales manager anywhere.

If you don’t develop sincere deep relationships with advertisers, some other seller will when they visit them in person.

“I love it when a seller says I thought it might be better to go ahead and email the proposal instead of setting a meeting to present in person,” said no sales manager anywhere.

If you email your proposal when you had a choice to see them in person, you likely threw your work in file 13 (the garbage).

“I love it when sellers use the words I can’t,” said no sales manager anywhere.

“I can’t” is an excuse to stop working on a problem. You only fail when you give up.

“I love it when sellers tell me they checked in with a potential client and they said they didn’t want any,” said no sales manager anywhere.

The average advertising buyer needs to see you 7 to 11 times. Don’t stop too early to get the buy you want.

Please allow me to share a secret I learned the hard way. Everyone you know wants to win. Everyone. They are simply doing what they think winning looks like.

Sales manager/market manager alert: If you trust that your individual team members want to win, help make their jobs easier by giving them encouragement and what every winner wants (no matter if you know it or not): Accountability. One’s no good without the other.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.