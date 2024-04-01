No Fooling: Radio Ink’s Radio Wrap Starts Sunday

Exciting news for executives, managers, and the generally busy! Starting April 7, Radio Ink is launching the Radio Ink Radio Wrap, a Sunday digest recapping the top industry news and ideas of the week.

Why Sundays? It’s the perfect day for a casual refresher on the week past while giving you a comprehensive overview of the week ahead. The Radio Wrap is a free extra helping of our proudly independent radio industry coverage. If you’re signed up for our Radio Ink Daily Headlines, you’ll start receiving it on April 7. (If you’re not, sign up here!)

Whether you’re looking to stay informed, find inspiration you may have missed, or simply enjoy a curated selection of the most impactful headlines, the Radio Ink Radio Wrap is for you. Make our Sunday edition the start of your weekly routine. Let’s keep the conversation about radio vibrant and informed, even on the weekends!