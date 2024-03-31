WQKT Sets Date For Country To Christian Flip In Columbus

River Radio Ministries, who made a deal to purchase WQKT in Columbus, OH, back in November, has unveiled the anticipated lineup for the station. Despite a scheduled May 1 change to Christian music as 104.5 The River, some previous programming will remain.

While a majority of RRM personalities will accompany the change from Country music and Sports, notably, the daily Farm Hour hosted by Ron Hamilton will retain its early morning time slot. With the retention, RRM states its commitment to serving the agricultural needs of Wayne County and the surrounding area.

The daily Morning Edition newscast will transition to sister station WKVX-AM. Both signals were sold for $3 million.

RRM also announces that WQKT will cease broadcasting professional sports due to the company’s nonprofit status, however, the station will honor its existing commitments. This includes airing the remainder of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ current season and the first month of the Cleveland Guardians’ baseball season on both WQKT and WKVX.

Locally, the station plans to continue its coverage of high school and College of Wooster sports, with further details to be announced closer to the football season’s start.

RRM President and CEO Bill Montgomery said, “The WQKT format is changing, but the heart for serving the community will not! We’re excited to continue serving our local farmers and the agriculture community with the important information that drives the ag economy.”