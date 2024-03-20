Westwood One Goes All-In On March Madness 2024

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One is set to cover every moment of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship through to the National Championship on April 8. Coverage will include live Spanish-language broadcasts of the Final Four and National Championship.

Fans can catch all 67 Division I men’s games across a variety of platforms including terrestrial radio stations nationwide, SiriusXM, online at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and westwoodonesports.com, and through the NCAA March Madness Live and The Varsity Network apps. Alexa-enabled devices and TuneIn premium subscribers will also provide access to the live broadcasts.

The broadcast team for the Final Four and National Championship in English will feature Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson, and Clark Kellogg, with Kellogg pulling double duty as both a studio analyst for CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports TV coverage and Westwood One’s audio coverage.

The Spanish-language broadcasts will feature Rafael Hernandez Brito, with Greivis Vásquez as analyst and Carlos Morales hosting.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One will produce a series of hour-long college basketball programs leading up to each day’s coverage, including The NCAA Tournament Today, The Final Four Show, and Championship Monday.