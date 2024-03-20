Birmingham Black Radio Museum On Track To Open This Spring

The Birmingham Black Radio Museum is set to have a physical presence for the first time in its 34-year history, with a grand opening at the Carver Theater in Birmingham’s historic Fourth Avenue Business District scheduled for this Spring.

The museum, started by WJLD-AM air talent Bob Friedman, began as a 50th-anniversary tribute to that Magic City station but has since expanded to celebrate the rich history of Black radio in Birmingham. Friedman’s journey into the world of Black radio led to interviews with notable on-air personalities and the accumulation of a wealth of historical insights.

The museum features stories from stations like WJLD, WENN, WAGG, and WSGN, highlighting local legends such as Shelley Stewart and Paul “Tall Paul” White. With its new location at the Carver Theater, the BBRM shares space with the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

Friedman’s project also delves into the pivotal role of Black radio during the civil rights movement in Alabama, with stations like WENN playing a key role in coded messaging for protest actions. The museum documents this era through interviews and partnerships with historians, emphasizing the importance of preserving these stories as a vital part of community memory.

More details about the BBRM and its opening can be found on the museum’s website.