CRB Honors Bob Kingsley’s 85th With Charity Auction

Country Radio Broadcasters is hosting a unique memorial auction to celebrate the 85th birthday of the late Bob Kingsley. The auction, now live, features exclusive plaques from the radio legend’s collection, received from artists throughout his illustrious career.

With memorabilia ranging from Taylor Swift to Garth Brooks, the auction will conclude on April 2nd at 11:59p PT.

Additionally, fans have the opportunity to own a piece of history with vintage Bob Kingsley apparel, with all proceeds supporting the Country Radio Hall of Fame. Merchandise can be purchased directly from the CRB website.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame, which honors those with a minimum of 20 years in the radio industry and at least 15 years in the Country format, will celebrate this year’s inductees at a special ceremony on June 19 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville.

2024’s honorees include on-air talents Cody Alan and the team of Pam & Tom, along with behind-the-scenes veterans Mike Moore, Jim Robertson, and Meg Stevens.

CRB/CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “CRS continues to celebrate the life and career of the legendary Bob Kingsley by teaming up with Nan Kingsley for this unique auction generously benefiting the Country Radio Hall of Fame. What a fitting way to commemorate his 85th birthday and remember his 1998 CRHOF induction.”