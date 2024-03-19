MIW Sounds Last Call For Women In Country Radio Mentorship

As the Country format continues to take steps for gender equality, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is joining forces with the Country Radio Seminar to introduce a mentorship program specifically for women in Country radio.

The mentorship is open to women with at least five years of experience in Country radio and are currently employed full-time at a Country radio station in the United States. Interested candidates can submit their applications through Friday, March 22.

The year-long program will include personalized mentorship sessions with leading industry figures as well as the opportunity to attend the 2025 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “CRS is thrilled to partner with MIW in launching the ‘Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio’ program. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering diversity and empowering women within the country radio industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff added, “This is a great opportunity to strengthen and support women in Country Radio. We couldn’t be more grateful to RJ Curtis, John Shomby, and the entire team at CRS for their enthusiastic partnership. A special note of thanks and remembrance to Bill Mayne for his early support of MIW and our initiatives.”