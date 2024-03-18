The Clients’ Bill of Rights

(By Rick Fink) Most of the people reading this are in one way or another part of the process of selling advertising. Regardless of what role you fill, the only source of income a station receives, other than a few small income lines, is from selling advertising.

In addition to helping your clients get a positive ROI on their advertising dollar, part of the value you deliver to your clients can be the fresh objective viewpoints you bring to the party – but only if you are knowledgeable and credible enough to be candid and honest in your appraisals.

Typical salespeople “tell the client what they want to hear”. Credible consultants tell the client what they need to hear. Trusted consultants will consistently build stronger relationships.

Because your clients are spending money with you, they deserve the utmost attention from you. Your clients have a right to expect the following:

Follow through on promises. To be convinced of the benefits of advertising with you. To have a salesperson they can trust. That the salesperson is genuinely concerned about their business. Well-produced creative and effective ads. Results, traffic, and a return on investment. Ideas that move merchandise. Understanding and knowledge of your medium and others. Effective commercials with accurate information. Enthusiasm. Honesty. Confidentiality. Information they can use. Proper billing. Pre and post-campaign analysis. Problem solving. Long-term planning. Targeted, memorable campaigns. A sustaining source of ideas and information. Reps who respect their time.

As you read through these twenty expectations, can you answer that you are fulfilling each of these? If not, it’s time to reevaluate your energy and efforts.

If there is one reason why radio is at the bottom of the totem pole in the minds of many business owners and agencies, it’s because many of these expectations are not filled regularly.

The good stations fulfill these most of the time. The GREAT stations fulfill them nearly always. The lagging stations… well you know the answer to that.

Take a look at your operation. How many of these expectations are you achieving on a regular basis? From there you’ll know why you are Good, GREAT, or lagging.

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

