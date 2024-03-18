Become An Advertiser’s Asset: 11 Keys To Active Listening

(By Loyd Ford) We all know what it’s like to be left out. What’s that feeling? Fear. You’ve probably heard some sales managers say, “In every sales call, someone will be sold. Them or you.” But this leaves out the most important part.

Sales isn’t about someone losing and someone winning. The best salespeople are interested in bringing solutions to clients and solving their problems. To do that, you must begin by listening.

Let’s look at how you can practice active listening and build those skills.

Give your potential client your full attention. Focus on the person with the problem; your job is to find the problem first. Make eye contact and show them that you’re engaged while they are talking by how you react.

Be curious. If you’re really curious about someone, they are drawn into you and are likely to give you a fair shot at their business.

Be genuinely interested. Show interest in their words and thoughts. Ask open-ended questions to encourage them to share more.

Learn to repeat back highlights of what you hear. Repeat back what your potential client said your own words to demonstrate you understand. Summarize key points so there is certain clarity between you and you confirm your understanding.

Don’t interrupt. They should be able to express themselves fully without interruption. Avoid finishing their sentences or jumping in with your own thoughts before they’ve finished speaking. They are the most important person in the room. So don’t forget it.

It’s your job to be excellent at providing feedback. Offer feedback through verbal and nonverbal cues to show that you’re actively listening. Encourage them to continue by nodding, smiling, or using affirmative phrases like “I see” or “Go on.” This (along with questions) also keeps the conversation rolling.

Put yourself in their shoes and acknowledge their feelings without judgment. This is empathy and the salesperson who invests in learning to be excellent with empathy will likely see sales rise. People want to be heard.

Learn to be patient. We talk about relationship in sales all the time, but there is always a temptation to “lurch to the close.” Sometimes it takes time for people to communicate what they really want to share. Be patient and give them the space they need to express themselves without having to rush.

Stay present in the moment and avoid letting your mind wander. Focus on what your VIP is saying without getting distracted by your own thoughts or concerns. They are the star of this show. Keep the spotlight on them.

Suspend judgment and avoid jumping to conclusions or making assumptions about what is being said. Listen with an open mind and be receptive to new ideas. You’ll simply discover more by being open and non-judgemental.

Don’t miss the follow-up. After they have finished sharing their problem, follow up with clarifying questions or reflections to deepen your understanding. This shows that you value what they’ve said and are committed to effective communication.

Please don’t underestimate active listening. People want to be heard and they don’t want to be left out. Find a way to practice your profession of relationship building and allow that to help you grow your business in 2024.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.