Less Than 48 Hours To Nominate Radio’s Most Influential Women

Since its inception in 1999, Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio list has served as a prestigious recognition, celebrating the exceptional talent, spirit, and contributions of women across all roles of the industry. This is an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of powerful women who are not just leading but also inspiring change, innovation, and diversity in radio.

Due to the overwhelming interest and the high caliber of candidates expected for the 25th anniversary of the list, the entry window is now open for one week only.

All nominations are due promptly at 8p Eastern Time / 5p Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 19. This tight timeframe ensures that the selection process can be as rigorous and focused as the nominees deserve.