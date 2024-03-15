TM Studios Brings Classic WLS Jingle Back To Chicago

One of radio’s most memorable sonic logos of all time has new life. TM Studios unveiled a new jingle package for Cumulus Media’s 94.7 WLS-AM, revitalizing the Chicagoland station’s iconic 5-note melody first recorded in the 1960s and heard in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Crafted with a blend of contemporary and traditional Dallas jingle production methods, the package features live musicians and an entirely analog mix to complement the station’s Classic Hits format.

The new sound is on display here.

WLS PD Todd Cavanah gushed, “Just as I imagined, I think these might be the best and my favorite jingles that I have ever had a hand in designing. Love them!”

TM Studios COO Dave Bethell said, “As a jingle nerd, designing a package for Todd, WLS and with the ICONIC logo is an honor that we don’t take lightly. Todd’s brief was to create a package that ultimately pays homage to the amazing hits of the 80’s while also hitting some positive sonic nostalgia of CHR radio from the 80’s and 90’s.”

“Jingles are back,” added TM Studios CEO Greg Clancy. “Just ask the WLS listeners, who are already singing the WLS logo in Chicago.”