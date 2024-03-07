More Than $1 Million Raised For Johns Hopkins By Baltimore’s Mix

Audacy Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX) has once again showcased the strength of radio’s community spirit through its 35th annual Radiothon for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Mix raised more than $1.4 million to support the Children’s Miracle Network member.

The contributions gathered during this two-day fundraising event will be directed toward acquiring medical tools and technology, advancing critical research, and providing books, toys, and art supplies to young patients.

Since its initiation in 1989, the Mix 106.5 Radiothon has generated more than $28 million in support of the Children’s Center and its pediatric patients. While this year’s event has concluded, ongoing donations are welcomed at hopkinskids.org, ensuring continuous support for the Children’s Center’s invaluable work.

Audacy Baltimore Market Manager Tracy Brandys said, “With each donation, we’re investing in lifesaving tools, pioneering research, and creating brighter tomorrows for the children and families who rely on us. Together, we’re nurturing hope, healing and happiness, one gift at a time.”

Children’s Center pediatrician-in-chief Dr. Margaret Moon added, “Whether you donated or helped in another capacity, we are profoundly grateful for all of the generous support from this event, as well as for Mix 106.5 and the volunteers and staff members who work tirelessly to make Radiothon successful year after year.”

Children’s Center surgeon-in-chief Dr. David Hackam commented, “Every single donation helps our practitioners and staff to deliver the best possible care, participate in groundbreaking research and make each patient and their family’s experience here at the Children’s Center more special.”