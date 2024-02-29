Living Next To A Gold Mine

(By Chris Stonick) A gold mine loses its allure if you’re already sitting on a large pile of gold. I vividly remember the first major market station that I worked with: WINZ-AM/FM in Miami. On the AM side, we scared no one.

We were the #3 news/talk in the market – #28 overall. We had to work hard for every sale, but our FM sister station, I-95, was a powerhouse – #1. The FM sellers were making bank. Each time a new book came out, they just shared their numbers with their agencies (they had heard of direct sales, but they weren’t really sure what that was).

Then the unthinkable happened. The new book came out and they were #2! They tried to resuscitate the sellers – some made it… some didn’t. They didn’t know how to “sell” their station, they just knew how to share their numbers.

Maybe you’re sitting on a pile of gold right now that looks like it will never go down. Things change. Never forget how to sell and position your stations… whether you’re #1 or #28.

