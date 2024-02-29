Women to Watch: Lisa Fields

(By Charese Fruge’) Lisa Fields is the President of Media Staffing Network, a company with a longstanding reputation for finding the ideal hire for companies looking for A-players. It’s an important role, as the media hiring landscape has significantly changed.

“This is where we help navigate the process,” says Fields. “Our history of helping clients and candidates define success, reshapes business hiring practices. We’re passionate about helping our clients grow and our candidates succeed.”

For Fields, she got the radio bug after working at the drive-through at a Hardees in a small town in North Carolina back in the day. “A guy pulled up to the window and said, ‘You have a nice voice. Have you ever considered a job in radio?’ I sort of blew him off with some comment about wanting to work in TV,” explains Fields. “I went home and told the story to my parents and my dad said, ‘You’d rather work in fast food?’ So I called the guy the next day and he invited me to visit the local AM station he programmed. He had me read some wire copy and he hired me on the spot. I began working that weekend with my first feature being ‘The Obituary Column of the Air.'”

Fields career history covers 15 years with Clear Channel, working her way up through various roles including Marketing Director, Regional Marketing Director, Director of New Business Development, and General Sales Manager. Then she moved on to lead the development and implementation of Broadcast 1 Source, a leading software solution specializing in FCC compliance requirements for the radio and television industries.

“Over the years I have been blessed with the ambition that complements my skillset,” says Fields. “My greatest joys have been from mentoring projects from their infancy to thriving entities unto themselves. This has been true in raising my son as well as in business. My dream is that in both cases the world will be a better place for their existence in the future.”

“I am committed to preserving and expanding upon Media Staffing Network’s legacy of providing top-notch staffing solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and candidates. I am excited about our plans to enhance our services, strengthen industry partnerships, and help media professionals find their perfect career matches.”

“In the past we have hired to fill a hole, looking for people who fit an open position. Now, as things change, when someone leaves, we need to take advantage of the opportunity to assess our teams and figure out how to best manage the gap – hiring to add to the team, not just fill a void. Who is ready to move up? Who would be a good mentor? Who has proven themselves and is ready for more? Be strategic about it. Know the talent landscape in your market.”

“One of my biggest challenges so far, both personally and professionally, has been managing clashing personalities and learning how to work around strong opposing convictions. It’s hard to take a step back, look at both perspectives, and come together to work for the benefit of the team. For people in the communications business, we often struggle to communicate, but it’s so important that we do,” says Fields.

“We need to make a real connection. We like to say that ‘onboarding’ begins long before the welcome kit hits the empty desk on a new hire’s first day. It really starts with your first interaction. Be intentional and proactive. Try to gain insight into what your prospect needs beyond compensation & benefits. What are their career goals and how can YOU help them along their path? Establishing a connection with regular interaction strengthens that relationship, building a foundation before you ever make an offer. And ensuring long-term success.”

“A-level job seekers are using web or mobile connectivity to access job platforms these days. So, meeting them where they are is vital! Next-generation workers encompass 3 generations: Millennials (Gen Y), Gen Z, and Gen Alpha. This covers the years 1980-2025. These generations have grown up with a daily dose of technology – all their activities are on a screen. In a recent survey, 79% of next-gen job seekers say they depended on online information for their search and 34% said it was their most important resource.”

“There are a couple of things to consider before your company posts a job. What does the Careers page look like on your website? Does it need updating? Show off your company culture! Are you telling the best story of what it is like to work for your company where job seekers will find it? Are you highlighting all the fabulous community service work your organization does on your Careers page? Next-gen workers are looking for businesses that align with their values. They are committed to social justice and making a difference. Have you asked your staff to ‘share’ your company’s openings on their social platforms? It’s a great way to utilize other networks of people to impact your search. Are you crafting job descriptions that resonate with the talent you are trying to attract? Certain words and phrases impact this generation differently.”

For Female candidates searching for quality positions in the media industry, Fields says, “Listen, learn, and don’t be afraid of the doing! If you commit to this industry, you will be exposed to a wealth of information from experienced broadcasters in all facets of the business. Soak it all up because knowledge is power. Learn from every ‘old timer’s’ story, every new opportunity, and every single failure. Never be afraid knowing sometimes you may fail. Take this advice I received from a mentor decades ago: Quit trying so hard to prove you’re smart. Just be.”

Fields also encourages some downtime to stay balanced. “Do whatever! I used to be one of those people who worked all the time and rolled over my vacation days. Over time I’ve learned I work better, and my team works better when we all take time to rest and refresh. Whether it’s a Friday off to work in the yard, take a trip to the water, or a lifelong dream trip, DO IT! Take the time!”

Fields spends a lot of time thinking about the future. “Media Staffing Network is poised for an exciting future, with plans to continually embrace industry frustrations as well as progress, adding tentacles to our business model as needed. We are thrilled to create symbiotic relationships in our businesses by making the right connections. To use a dating website metaphor, we want both parties who entrust themselves to Media Staffing Network to ‘swipe right!’”

Follow Lisa Fields: mediastaffingnetwork.com, On LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediastaffingnetwork/, On Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mediastaffingnetwork, and Twitter @ https://twitter.com/mediastaffing.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.