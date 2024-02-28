They Don’t Know – And They Don’t Know They Don’t Know!

(By Rick Fink) Does a client saying, “We ask every person that calls or comes through our door how they heard about us,” fill you with dread? Back in the day, the Yellow Pages got a lot of the credit, but today it belongs to digital and social media.

Why? These mediums are usually the last point of contact just before the purchase. It’s the end of the buying cycle or the bottom of the Marketing Funnel. The customer really doesn’t know what really got them to this point… and they don’t know that they don’t know.

But, have your advertisers considered that it may have been a radio ad that persuaded their customers to even consider looking at their ad or visiting their website? “Intrusive Media” (this means Radio), if done correctly, should have created an emotional connection with prospective customers long before “Passive Media” (digital, social media, etc.), which is the point of research prior to purchase, comes into play.

The average person will only consider doing business with someone they are familiar with and feel good about.

We ask this question in every one of our Top of Mind Awareness Surveys: “If you use Google or some other search engine, would you be more likely to click on a business that you have never heard of at the top of the list, or the first business you recognized or were familiar with?”

The results are ALWAYS the same. 72-75% say they will click on a business they are familiar with. 2-3% say they will select the name at the top of the list and approximately 22-26% say both.

It’s clear that having TOMA has a LOT of value!

Feel free to use that question and its results the next time a client says that their customers heard about them via the “Passive Medias” of the world. It’s still the “Intrusive Media” that do all the heavy lifting and create the Top of Mind Awareness.

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.