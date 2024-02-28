CRS 2024 Begins In Nashville: What To Look For On Day One

The world of Country radio is wasting no time in showcasing Music City’s best today as CRS 2024 begins in Nashville. From talking song lifecycles with Radio Ink February cover star Jelly Roll to the push-and-pull relationship of radio and streaming, here are the sessions to see on Day 1:

The day kicks off with the “Y’all Means All Diversity Breakfast” before jumping into the morning session, “Data Defining Hits: How To Know Your Numbers.” With more and more songs crossing over back and forth between Country music, what does a winner look like on and off radio? At Legends Ballroom A-C from 9-9:50a, Billboard’s Editor at Large Steve Knopper will walk attendees through the significance of interpreting digital and streaming data effectively.

Later in the day, from 3-3:50 PM in Legends Ballroom A-C, Jelly Roll and a panel of label and radio experts will break down his breakout hit, “Son of a Sinner” during “Cycle Of A Song.” John Meneilly, JoJamie Hahr, Mike Moore, Emily Cohen Belote, and Jelly Roll will share insights into the creative process, the collaborative efforts behind the song’s success, and its impact on the music landscape.

After a networking happy hour, superstars Lady A will bring the house down for the Country Heat showcase, sponsored by Amazon Music. The show will also present up-and-comers Chayce Beckham, Ella Langley, Dylan Marlowe, and Josh Ross. For some extra fun, the evening will end with the fan-favorite Paddle Royale Ping Pong Extravaganza featuring Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, and Sam Hunt taking on more industry names.

Keep an eye on Radio Ink‘s daily headlines and social media accounts for the latest coverage from Nashville for CRS 2024.