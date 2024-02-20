WCNI, DiPaola, D-Tension Are Radio Inductees Into NEMHOF

The New England Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 inductees, including a Connecticut college station, a longtime AM owner and broadcaster, and a Hip Hop radio personality. They join numerous artists, bands, and journalists in the year’s class.

WCNI, licensed to New London, CT, is a freeform college radio station operated by the students of Connecticut College. Originally a low-power carrier current AM, WCNI transitioned to FM in 1974, initially broadcasting at 91.5 before moving to 90.9. The FM antenna was first installed atop Bill Hall using a modified air raid siren tower and later moved to a professional tower next to the Crozier-Williams student center.

WCNI’s programming includes old serial dramas and live performances of all genres, and has become a community staple in New London.

Chris DiPaola is a posthumous inductee, known for owning and operating WBLQ-AM in Westerly, RI. His career in radio began at the age of 15, working for John Fuller at WJJF-AM before taking control of WBLQ. Known as “the voice of Westerly,” DiPaola played a crucial role in rallying the community during crises such as Hurricane Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, D-Tension is being celebrated for his extensive contributions to the New England Hip Hop scene, spanning roles as an artist, producer, promoter, journalist, and radio personality. D introduced independent hip hop to commercial airwaves on Boston’s 101.7 WFNX and hosted the podcast Yo! FNX Raps?

Other NEMHOF 2024 inductees include The Cowsills, Billy Corgan, and Linda Gaines.