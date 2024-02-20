WCNI, DiPaola, D-Tension Are Radio Inductees Into NEMHOF

By
Radio Ink
-
0
New England Music Hall of Fame

The New England Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 inductees, including a Connecticut college station, a longtime AM owner and broadcaster, and a Hip Hop radio personality. They join numerous artists, bands, and journalists in the year’s class.

WCNI, licensed to New London, CT, is a freeform college radio station operated by the students of Connecticut College. Originally a low-power carrier current AM, WCNI transitioned to FM in 1974, initially broadcasting at 91.5 before moving to 90.9. The FM antenna was first installed atop Bill Hall using a modified air raid siren tower and later moved to a professional tower next to the Crozier-Williams student center.

WCNI’s programming includes old serial dramas and live performances of all genres, and has become a community staple in New London.

Chris DiPaola is a posthumous inductee, known for owning and operating WBLQ-AM in Westerly, RI. His career in radio began at the age of 15, working for John Fuller at WJJF-AM before taking control of WBLQ. Known as “the voice of Westerly,” DiPaola played a crucial role in rallying the community during crises such as Hurricane Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, D-Tension is being celebrated for his extensive contributions to the New England Hip Hop scene, spanning roles as an artist, producer, promoter, journalist, and radio personality. D introduced independent hip hop to commercial airwaves on Boston’s 101.7 WFNX and hosted the podcast Yo! FNX Raps?

Other NEMHOF 2024 inductees include The Cowsills, Billy Corgan, and Linda Gaines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here