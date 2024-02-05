Alabama Radio Station Owner Reports 200-Foot Tower Stolen

Less than one month after an Oklahoma FM tower was toppled to loot for copper wire and tubing, an Alabama station owner is reporting an even more shocking story – his entire 200-foot tower was stolen.

Brett Elmore, who owns WJLX in Jasper, posted news of the theft on social media.

The incident was discovered early in the morning by a landscaping crew tasked with cleaning the Walker County property in preparation for further work. Upon arrival, they found the tower site’s building vandalized and the towering structure completely missing, having had its guy wires cut and the entire frame removed from the premises.

The theft has prompted an investigation by the Jasper Police Department, given the severity and bizarre nature of the crime. Elmore pointed out that it is a federal crime to tamper with any government-licensed facility.

As mentioned, the crime mirrors the recent destruction of the tower for Payne Media Group’s KITX along the Oklahoma/Texas border that received national attention.

Law enforcement officials apprehended two individuals, Candice Logan and Matt Wilson, they believe may have been involved in the severing of a guy-wire leading to the collapse of the K95.5 tower, primarily for the theft of its copper wiring. In this case, the remainder of the tower was left on the ground. Additional vandalism included the dismantling of the site’s generator for wiring and the removal of the public meter box. The incident has attracted widespread attention, shining a national spotlight on the crime. Legal actions against Logan and Wilson are proceeding. The destruction of KITX’s FM tower resulted in an estimated $500,000 in damages, a stark contrast to the approximate $100 value of the copper stolen. The identification of Logan and Wilson as suspects came after employees at a local store reported their attempt to sell the stolen copper.