Understanding the Marketing Channel

(By Pat Bryson) Remember when Apple introduced the iPad? You were probably asking yourself: What is a tablet? What does it do? Why would I want one? How would I use it? Every time a new product is introduced, potential consumers must move through the Marketing Channel. The stages are Unawareness, Awareness, Comprehension and Image, Attitude and Action.

Through your contacts with information about the product, you eventually got your questions answered and either bought one or you didn’t. And those answers might have come from many sources: advertising of various sorts, word-of-mouth, personal contact with the product. Today, consumers usually experience six “touches” before they buy.

When we approach a new prospect, that prospect must also move through the Marketing Channel. Although they may know our stations, they may not know us. We are the liaison, the face of our companies. Our prospect is again asking himself:

“Who is this person? Why would I give them my time? My money? How will it benefit my business or me if I do?”

Through the sales process we employ, we move our prospects through the channel to a positive conclusion. If they believe the reward of working with us outweighs the risk of giving us their hard-earned money, their action will be to buy our campaigns.

The questions we ask in Phase Two (The customer needs analysis phase), the information we gather, the campaigns we create to solve our clients’ problems will determine our success with these prospects. If we create the comprehension and image in our prospect’s mind that we can help them to solve their problems, their attitude will be positive and their action will be to say, “Yes”. Remember, it’s about them, not about us!

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.