Asheville Mornings Get Triple Revamp With Three New Shows

Asheville Media Group is introducing three new morning shows in Western North Carolina, including Asheville’s first all-female morning show.

Starting February 5, The Morning Mix with Melanie & Crystal will debut on Mix 96.5 (WOXL). Melanie Wilkinson, formerly with the area’s Five Forty Broadcasting, will team up with Crystal Brown, who used to co-host Asheville Media’s Mountain Morning Show on 105.9 The Mountain (WTMT). Both women already share a podcast: The Hot Mess Momcast.

Following on February 12, The Rizzo & Jeff Show will return to the airwaves after being let go from iHeartMedia Rochester’s Radio 95.1 (WAIO) in March 2023 during a company-wide RIF. Continuing a podcast and strong online presence since the layoff, the duo will be heard on 105.9 The Mountain.

Finally, the syndicated Big D & Bubba Morning Show will launch on 105.5 The Outlaw (WTMT-HD3) on February 19, offering a mix of country music and entertainment direct from Nashville.

Asheville Media Group Operations Director, Steve Richards said, “We can’t wait to introduce these three captivating and distinctive shows to Asheville‘s morning radio.”