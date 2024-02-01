iHeart Announces A Trio Of Podcast Series Updates

iHeartPodcasts has released updates on three podcasts, ranging from a focus on pop culture’s strangest moments to searching for a modern media recluse. The news also includes the rebranding of sports personality Jay Glazer’s series.

A Very Special Podcast

iHeart launched Very Special Episodes, a collaboration with New York Times best-selling author Dana Schwartz and iHeart, on January 31. Schwartz hosts, along with investigative journalist Zaron Burnett and producer Jason English.

Very Special Episodes promises to deliver engaging narrative stories each week, ranging from extraordinary real-life events involving everyday people to tales that are cinematic in scope.

The series kicks off with its first episode, “Boat Trip: The Attempted Sinking of ‘Titanic’,” which delves into the mysterious case of poisoning on the last day of filming the 1997 James Cameron movie Titanic. Very Special Episodes will release new episodes every Wednesday.

Digging For Drudge

iHeartPodcasts has released its limited series, Finding Matt Drudge, hosted by political journalist Chris Moody. This series delves into the enigmatic world of Matt Drudge, the reclusive founder of The Drudge Report.

Featuring exclusive interviews with former colleagues, media insiders, and political figures, the podcast offers an in-depth exploration of Drudge’s influential career, his impact on media and politics, and his evolving persona. Key topics include Drudge’s role in the rise of digital news, his support and subsequent distancing from Donald Trump, and speculations about his current involvement with The Drudge Report.

The series aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding Drudge, with the ambitious goal of securing his first interview in years.

Finding Matt Drudge is produced jointly by iHeartMedia and JMW Productions, a new production company founded by media personalities Jamie Weinstein and Michelle Fields.

Glazer Taps In

Fox NFL Insider and national television personality Jay Glazer has announced a rebranding of his podcast, Unbreakable. The show, now tagged as “A Mental Wealth Podcast,” aims to better encapsulate the uplifting and empowering essence of the show.

Glazer explained the rationale behind the rebranding, emphasizing the podcast’s evolution from discussing mental health challenges to focusing on stories of resilience, the acquisition of mental wealth, and the journey to success.

In each episode, Glazer shares his personal mental health journey, offering tools and techniques for thriving amidst anxiety, depression, and ADHD. The podcast aims to build an unbreakable mindset in listeners, guiding them through their own mental wellness journey.

New episodes of Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Wealth Podcast are released on Wednesdays, along with regular updates from Glazer on his path to mental wellness.