KMOX Adds Frank Morano To Overnights In St. Louis

Audacy St. Louis’ talker KMOX-AM has expanded its programming to include Red Apple Audio Networks’ Frank Morano during the overnight hours. The Other Side of Midnight will now air on KMOX five nights a week.

Morano’s show offers listeners an eclectic mix of current events, pop culture, and the unusual, ranging from paranormal topics and UFO sightings to discussions about Star Trek and martinis. The syndicated program originates from 77 WABC in New York, after Morano joined in 2020.

KMOX Brand Manager Steve Moore said, “We are excited to air The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano. We were looking for a live, informative, interactive, and entertaining show that will rekindle the joy of overnight radio.”

Red Apple Audio Networks VP Glen Tacinelli added, “Steve is one of the most respected programmers in radio, and we’re excited that he is adding The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano to his on-air lineup.”

Morano commented, “I’m excited to join the KMOX line-up and bring live programming to overnights in St. Louis. St. Louis is a terrific market and KMOX is a legendary talk station, with an incredible audience and history that goes back nearly a century. I’m looking forward to being a big part of their history when the chapter on their next century is written. We’re going to have a blast.”