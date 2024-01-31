Old School Radio Helps Young Broadcasters For Vinylthon 2024

The College Radio Foundation’s Vinylthon celebration is returning in 2024, scheduled for April 20 and 21. More than 150 radio stations across the world will dedicate their airwaves exclusively to vinyl records to raise money for CRF’s Next Step Radio Scholarships.

Scholarships are aimed at helping students aspiring to become professional radio broadcasters. Radio stations, both commercial and non-commercial, are encouraged to participate in Vinylthon by registering for the event.

Participating stations that broadcast at least 24 hours of vinyl during the event will receive the Golden Slipmat Award.

College Radio Foundation board member and Vinylthon organizer Dr. Tim Craig said, “This year’s two-day Vinylthon event continues to build upon the traditions of the past eight years. “We welcome student, community, and commercial radio stations from around the world to join us and celebrate the unique magic that playing records brings: uniting people under a groove.”