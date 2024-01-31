‘The Ankler’ Brings Hollywood Newsletter To LA Public Radio

Digital media company Ankler Media has announced a collaboration with Southern California Public Radio and its flagship station LAist (KPCC). This partnership aims to deliver comprehensive Hollywood news and analysis over the air, online, and on social media.

Ankler Media was founded in 2022 following the creation and popularity boom of The Ankler newsletter, which was started in 2017. Today, it is one of the top three most-read business publications on Substack.

Under this new alliance, Ankler Media will feature prominently in Entertainment Thursday on LAist 89.3, providing up-to-date industry news during programs like Morning Edition, AirTalk, and All Things Considered. They will also offer immediate coverage of breaking entertainment news.

LAist’s digital platform will showcase The Ankler’s content on its homepage, morning newsletter, and across social media channels from journalists Janice Min, Richard Rushfield, Elaine Low, Peter Kiefer, and Sean McNulty.

Ankler Media CEO Janice Min said, “We are heading into a pivotal year for the entertainment industry, coming off the heels of an historic strike and the streaming wars, and the people of Southern California are interested more than ever before in how Hollywood shapes their lives and careers. We’re thrilled to bring our brand of entertainment news to the LAist audience, the largest public radio audience in LA, and LAist’s massive web presence. The intelligence, reporting, values, and credibility of LAist very much are in alignment with ours.”

SCPR CEO Herb Scannell added, “As the media landscape in LA continues to evolve, this new partnership ensures that audiences across Southern California understand the seismic changes within the entertainment industry and the impact it has on our region.”