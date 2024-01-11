NPR’s News Content Found Highly Trustworthy In New Study

AI-driven data reveals that NPR’s news programming offers significantly safer brand sponsorship opportunities compared to the broader podcasting landscape in the news genre. The Sounder study highlights NPR’s commitment to trustworthy content.

The analysis found that 81% of NPR’s news content is categorized as unrelated or low-risk for sensitive topics. This is substantially higher than the general podcast news average of 54%. Additionally, NPR is noted for its careful approach to sensitive topics, with 13% fewer medium-risk discussions and only 2.3% of its content involving graphic discussions of high-risk sensitive topics.

NPR notably avoids content categorized as “floor,” which is considered unsuitable for advertising.

National Public Media President and CEO Gina Garrubbo said, “NPR’s award-winning journalism and storytelling are a reflection of its commitment to providing the public with fact-based, non-sensational reporting and content. NPR’s 50-year heritage and leadership in audio journalism, as well as the hallmark style and tone of reporting, offers the audience a balanced and comprehensive take on world events.”

Sounder CEO Kal Amin added, “This collaboration showcases the power of data analytics in evaluating content quality. NPR’s inventory stands out as a reliable and credible news source, offering safer and more suitable news inventory for brands. We’re pleased to work with NPR on this analysis to help clarify the misconception that news content is not a brand-safe category.”