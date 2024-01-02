In Northern Illinois, Charles Van Horn Takes New Rochelle Role

Rochelle Broadcasting Company is welcoming Charles Van Horn as its new News Director. Van Horn, who previously served as News Director and Morning Show Host for Shaw Local Radio in Peru, IL, is taking over from the retiring Jeff Leon.

Leon will continue to cover sports and other community activities.

Van Horn’s radio career began in 2015 as a morning show host at WGLC Radio in Mendota and later transitioned to Studstill Media in Peru in 2018 as News Director.

Rochelle Broadcasting operates 102.3 The Coyote (WYOT) and SuperHits 93.5 (WRHL) in Northern Illinois.

WRHL/WYOT Program Director/Operations Manager Kris Wexell said, “We couldn’t be happier to have Charles join our team. With his proven dedication to local radio, he will be a great addition to our staff.”

Van Horn added, “I’m excited to be involved in the growing community of Rochelle and the surrounding area, and of course to be a part of a three-time award-winning morning show by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.”