Saga Columbus General Manager Erik Schmidt To Step Away

Erik Schmidt, President and General Manager of Saga Communications’ Columbus Radio Group, has announced his departure from the company to focus on family time and future career plans. During his two decades in Columbus, Schmidt has served as a seller, Digital Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and for the last five years, as President and General Manager.

Following Schmidt’s exit, Saga Communications has initiated a nationwide search to find a successor. Columbus Radio Group contains four stations: WLVQ, WNND, WSNY, and WVMX.

Wayne Leland, Senior Vice President of Operations at Saga, acknowledged Schmidt’s dedication and service to the organization, stating, “We all appreciate Erik’s commitment and service to the Columbus Radio Group.”