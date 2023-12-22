A Holiday Message From Your Friends At Radio Ink

As the holiday cheer fills the air and Bing Crosby fills the airwaves, the staff of Radio Ink wants to take a moment to extend our warmest wishes to you and your loved ones this festive weekend. We hope that Santa fills your stocking with pop filters, political ad dollars, and a new transmission for the station vehicle.

In observance of Christmas Day, our regular headlines will not be published on Monday. However, we are excited to return on Tuesday with a very special post-holiday edition of “Our Favorite Things.” This email will be a delightful blend of some of our favorite conversations and interviews from the past year, big news from our Season of Giving Tally, and insightful columns from Mike McVay, John Shomby, and Buzz Knight, which no Tuesday is complete without.

We hope this weekend brings you joy and inspiration as we all reflect on the year gone by and gear up for the exciting times ahead. (We would also be remiss if we didn’t add that Radio Ink magazine subscriptions are the perfect present for last-minute shoppers.)

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Radio Ink. Thank you for your continued readership, support, and community!