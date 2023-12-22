Blast From The Past: Ken Calvert, 1978

Happy Holidays! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Detroit radio legend Ken Calvert on September 2, 1978. That was the night he introduced Bob Seger to Bruce Springsteen backstage at Michigan’s Pine Knob Music Theatre.

As tributes roll in for the icon, Bob Seger shared on his Facebook, “Ken was a legend on the radio and in Detroit. He was warm, funny, genuine and a really likable guy and that came across on the radio. It was an honor to call him my friend and I loved just being around him. He will be missed. Our hearts go out to Ann and their family.”

In 2020, Calvert said this was, “Without a doubt, my favorite photo. I love rock and roll!”

Rest easy, Casual One.

