Rochester’s WXXI To Find New CEO As Silverstein Retires

WXXI Public Media President and CEO Norm Silverstein will retire in 2024 after almost thirty years of leading the Rochester operator. The group contains WXXI-AM, WXXI-FM, and WXXO. The WXXI Board of Trustees are beginning a national search for his successor, with Silverstein agreeing to remain until the new leader is appointed.

Since 1995, Silverstein has grown WXXI from two radio stations and one TV signal to six AM/FMs, four TV channels, and a local cable channel. WXXI also acquired The Little Theatre and CITY Newspaper, now CITY Magazine.

Under Silverstein, WXXI has won over 65 New York State Broadcasters Association Awards, 19 New York Emmy Awards, and 12 Edward R. Murrow Awards. Before joining WXXI, Silverstein held positions at Maryland Public Television and in broadcast news and government.

WXXI Board of Trustee Chair David Tang commented, “Norm’s commitment to local journalism, dedication to embracing technology for the betterment of public media, and ability to foster strong relationships with local, state, and national elected leaders are key attributes in the growth and success of WXXI.”

Silverstein said, “I believe that WXXI is what Congress had in mind when the Bill was passed in 1967 creating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — television and radio that would make a positive difference in peoples’ lives and help strengthen local communities. The arts and cultural community in Rochester is stronger because WXXI believes in cooperation, not competition, and in putting the community first. You see that in almost everything we do.”