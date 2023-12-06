Cleveland College Station Rocks Food Drive For Families

Cleveland college station WJCU 88.7’s Blizzard Bash had a triumphant return on December 1 to help feed area families. WJCU collected more than 12,000 meals for Cuyahoga County’s Hunger Network throughout the charity concert.

This year’s Blizzard Bash witnessed record-breaking donations and John Carroll University student participation, more than doubling the original goal. The show was put on by the hosts of WJCU’s NEO Rocks and 808s & Mixtapes hosts Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Emily Davala, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Qotaynah, Danielle Turi, and Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield, along with Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna.

Sinutko, also WJCU’s Director of Promotions, expressed, “Waking up the day after I thought I was dreaming. To raise enough funding to provide over 12,000 meals is bigger than any of my wildest dreams. I just want to extend a thanks to all of the continued support we saw from the community at large.”

WJCU GM Jasen Sokol added, “I’m grateful to everyone who made Blizzard Bash 2023 such a success. From our team to the bands to everyone who attended, it was great to see so many people come together to help people in need during the holiday season. I look forward to Blizzard Bash returning to its place as a regular staple on WJCU’s calendar.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally now sits at $10.0 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.