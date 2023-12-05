AI Tool Allows Brands To Create Their Own Streaming Stations

Super Hi-Fi has unveiled an AI tool allows brands to build their own streaming stations from scratch. The Radio-as-a-Service offering is tailored for any digital media platform, including automakers, fitness services, gaming platforms, OEMs, and video services.

The RaaS from Super Hi-Fi allows users to manage station design and music programming to custom audio imaging and voice tracking. Leveraging AI-powered production tools, Super Hi-Fi ensures that each radio experience is curated with flawless transitions and consistent volume levels. RaaS allows monetization through subscription bundles, paid add-ons, and free ad-supported formats.

Super Hi-Fi Chief Business Officer John Bolton commented, “If a business can imagine a radio experience, Super Hi-Fi can build it. Radio is one of the most proven and powerful media formats in history, and our new radio-as-a-service offering brings that power to bear in really creative ways that will drive incremental revenue, engagement, and differentiation for our customers.”