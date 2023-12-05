Ireland’s iRadio Joins Bauer Media Portfolio

Europe’s Bauer Media Audio has acquired iRadio, a youth music station that broadcasts to west, north, and central Ireland. iRadio joins Bauer’s Irish roster of Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West, and Cork’s Red FM.

Bauer Media Audio’s reach within Ireland will now expand to more than 2.1 million listeners weekly, enlarging the company’s total European audience to more than 61 million listeners each week.

The iRadio merger comes weeks after Bauer shut down AM signals across Scotland broadcasting Greatest Hits Radio.

BMA President Vivian Mohr stated, “We’re excited to welcome iRadio to Bauer Media Audio. The station has been a significant presence in the lives of its audience, offering great music and outstanding content. The acquisition of this top-notch business marks our expansion in Ireland, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities it presents to strengthen our connections with both listeners and commercial partners across broadcast and digital audio platforms.”