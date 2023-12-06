This Skill Impacts Income More Than Any Other

(By Rick Fink) How much better do you want to be in 2024? How much more money do you want to earn? If you really want to do better, and you really want to earn more money, there is one thing that you can do to help make it happen: become more self-disciplined!

Self-discipline is one of the top personality traits or characteristics needed to achieve success. Being self-disciplined is having the fortitude to do the things that you don’t necessarily want to do. By doing so, over time, you become better and have the opportunity to earn more income.

Self-discipline is a two-way street; it also means that you stop doing the things that you know you shouldn’t be doing. No one can make you more disciplined. Sure, some people can guide and help you, but ultimately it’s 100% up to you!

I’ll assume that most of you reading this have a process of goal setting for yourself and/or your reps each year or every six months. But if you don’t, we’ve created a short worksheet designed to help local media reps focus on becoming more self-disciplined and, at the same time, set some short-term targets for both new sales and up-sells.

If you would like to become more self-disciplined or you would like to encourage your team of sellers to become more self-disciplined, click here and we will send you the worksheet to help get you started. It’s basic, but it will help to start the conversation. Once your sellers become more disciplined, the better they will become, and the more money they will earn!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.