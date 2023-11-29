Check In To Win

(By Chris Stonick) To new sellers, there is often fear associated with checking in with clients. The real fear should be if you’re NOT checking in with your clients EVERY WEEK! If you’re asking how things are going, you can react immediately, versus reacting surprised when they tell you it did not work at the end of a campaign.

Perfect example: I worked with a correctional facility in South Dakota. My rep was on top of the client. After the first week, she asked how things were going. The client… no response. The rep called me and we added a second ad into rotation. End of two weeks… nothing. A third ad went into rotation. Still no traction. We added a fourth ad.

At the end of the week, the client was elated…they hired eight correctional officers! By staying in touch and adding new creative each week, what did we show the client? That we cared – their success was our priority. Talk with your clients every week!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email.