Do You Act Like Today’s The Day?

(By Chris Stonick) If you’ve seen me train, speak, or you’ve talked to me for more than a minute you know that I may have some faults, but a lack of energy is certainly not one of them. If I’m training, I’m motivated. Speaking? I’m on and bringing the electricity. Answering a phone or being on calls? The same.

I’ve had many people ask me over the years, “Are you always like this?” The answer is YES! When people ask why, I tell them, “Because I don’t know.”

When are you going to make your biggest sale this year? Your second biggest? Your 23rd biggest? Barring any limits you place on yourself, the honest answer is, you don’t know! And neither do I. That’s why I bring it 24/7. Today could be the day when we sign the largest contract ever (so far that was $53,000 a month for a recruitment campaign)! Even if I am meeting with a “small” client, I bring the power, because I don’t know who they’re connected to. They may lead me to the promised land! Bring energy every day, every hour, Because you don’t know…

